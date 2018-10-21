President Buhari mourns former CJN, Idris Kutigi

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Kutigi family on the passing of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, on Sunday morning in London.

Buhari, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, commiserated with members of the judiciary and legal profession.

The president also condoled with the government and people of Niger State on the death of the eminent jurist, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1992 and named as Chief Justice in 2007.

According to him, the late CJN will be long remembered and honoured for his visionary roles and contributions in the advances our country has made towards building a strong, independent and impartial judiciary, which is sine qua non for democracy to thrive.

He also believed that Kutigi’s “bold and articulate judicial decisions, advocacies on access to justice for all and protection of judicial independence are extant signposts for the advancement of the noble profession in the country and beyond.

The president urged all who mourned the late jurist to honour his memory by working for a better and just society.

He also enjoined them to uphold the virtues associated with him during his lifetime of long and dedicated service to the nation.

He prayed almighty God to comfort Kutigi’s family, friends and associates, and grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.(NAN)