POWA donates relief materials to IDPs in Borno

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), on Monday, donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Dalori Camp, Maiduguri.

President of the association and wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Hajiya Asta Ibrahim, who led other police officers’ wives to the camp, listed the items to include mattresses, pillow, rice, bucket, soaps, and wrappers.

She said that purpose of the gesture was to share love and care with the IDPs, currently facing consequences of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North/East region.

“I am extremely happy to be with you here in Dalori Camp, as the President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA).

“I am here with some of my management team and executives to visit you and share love and care with you.

“The Police Officers’ Wives Association is known for its humanitarian, charitable and philanthropic gestures.

“We are here, therefore, to showcase these and extend our hands of fellowship in your present predicament.

“I assure you that God has not abandoned you, keep your faith alive, by the grace of God, this menace shall be eliminated and peace shall reign supreme once more,’’ she stated.

In her remarks, Hajiya Nana Shettima, the wife of Borno governor, commended the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in providing succour to the beneficiaries.

Shettima urged wealthy individuals and philanthropists to assist thousands of widows and children orphaned by insurgency in the state.

Zainab Bukar, one of the IDPs, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressed appreciation to the association for coming to their aid at this crucial time.

She also commended Shettima for supporting widows, orphans and other vulnerable persons under her pet programme, SWOT Foundation.