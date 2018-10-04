Poor Independence Day celebration indicates lack of unity in Nigeria —IPOB

…calls for boycott of 2019 general elections

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said that the alleged lacklustre attitude and response by Nigerians towards the October 1 independence celebration has exposed Nigeria’s disunity and pretence by Nigerian leaders towards unity in the country.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, also disclosed that it will instigate boycott of 2019 general elections until all those with warped sense of national unity under the barrel of the gun, see sense and agree to a referendum on self determination.

“IPOB will ensure no election is conducted in the South East and South South. We call on the good people of the Middle Belt, the enslaved majority of northern Nigeria and progressive elements in Yorubaland, to join IPOB in locking down 70 per cent of Nigeria’s landmass during upcoming 2019 general elections.”

The Biafra group said it is abundantly clear for whoever cares to know, that Nigeria is not united and can never be united under the present administration of All Progressives Congress, APC, and its “militaristic unitary arrangement”

IPOB stated that Nigeria as a British experiment is a complete and total disaster, a failed project of disastrous proportion, adding that ” the only thing holding the country together is corrupt tendency of the badly educated ruling class determined to hold everybody down as they advance their cabalistic group interest at the expense of the well-being of the masses.

“Judging by the lacklustre response from the populace towards the once boisterous Independence Day celebrations on October 1, whatever pretenses there were regarding unity or lack of it in Nigeria has been laid bare for the world to see.”