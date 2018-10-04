Poor Independence Day celebration indicates lack of unity in Nigeria —IPOB

…calls for boycott of 2019 general elections

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday said that the alleged lacklustre attitude and response by Nigerians towards the October 1 independence celebration has exposed Nigeria’s disunity and pretence by Nigerian leaders towards unity in the country.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, also disclosed that it will instigate boycott of 2019 general elections until all those with warped sense of national unity under the barrel of the gun, see sense and agree to a referendum on self determination.

“IPOB will ensure no election is conducted in the South East and South South. We call on the good people of the Middle Belt, the enslaved majority of northern Nigeria and progressive elements in Yorubaland, to join IPOB in locking down 70 per cent of Nigeria’s landmass during upcoming 2019 general elections.”

The Biafra group said it is abundantly clear for whoever cares to know, that Nigeria is not united and can never be united under the present administration of All Progressives Congress, APC, and its “militaristic unitary arrangement”

IPOB stated that Nigeria as a British experiment is a complete and total disaster, a failed project of disastrous proportion, adding that ” the only thing holding the country together is corrupt tendency of the badly educated ruling class determined to hold everybody down as they advance their cabalistic group interest at the expense of the well-being of the masses.

“Judging by the lacklustre response from the populace towards the once boisterous Independence Day celebrations on October 1, whatever pretenses there were regarding unity or lack of it in Nigeria has been laid bare for the world to see.”

“Nigeria is not united and can never be under the present militaristic unitary arrangement. Nigeria as a British experiment at nation creation is a complete and total disaster, a failed project of disastrous proportions.

“It is clear that the only thing holding Nigeria together is the corrupt tendencies of the badly educated ruling class, determined to hold everybody down as they advance their cabalistic group interest at the expense of the well-being of the masses.”

“Voting and electioneering is the only national project they are all bothered about because that remains the only way they can publicly legitimize their criminally corrupt political enterprise, with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, duplicity, and 2019 elections is their sole motivator and rigging remains their one true route into office and endless looting.

“If the people vote in 2019, we would be renewing their mandate to ruin Nigeria the more for another four years. The fake elections held in Ekiti and Osun States recently states shows clearly and beyond every reasonable doubt that voting in Nigeria is useless and counterproductive.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leadership worldwide wish to make it abundantly clear that come 2019, all elections will be boycotted until all those with their warped sense of national unity under the barrel of the gun, see sense and agree to a referendum on self determination.

“The only way to enthrone lasting positive change based on liberty, freedom and rule of law is for every right person, both home and abroad, to not only boycott elections but to prevail on their relatives to do the same. It is becoming more obvious as days go by that elections in Nigeria under current constitutional arrangement and administration, is nothing but a sophisticated way for political criminals to ride on the notion of popular mandate, through a flawed system of rigging, to gain unfettered access to public funds.

“They have no idea as to what democracy, rule of law or governance in public interest is all about. What we find in Nigeria is a political class and electoral machinery designed to promote and enthrone criminality at the highest levels of government.”

IPOB warned that people will continue to suffer and die in poverty and misery until power is returned to the masses through election boycott and subsequent popular uprising.