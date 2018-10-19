Police warn motorists against illegal use of tinted glasses

The Plateau Police Command has warned politicians, government officials and other motorists in the state to desist from using tinted glass on their vehicles without proper authorisation.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state police command gave the warning in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Tyopev said the trend poses serious security threats as kidnappers, robbers and other criminals uses it to beat security checks.

He also warned those covering their vehicle number plates to desist, adding that the trend had been abused by misguided youths.

“We have observed, with dismay the negative trend where individuals, politicians and government functionaries use tinted glasses on their vehicles and covered number plates.

“This trend poses security threats, especially at checkpoints as kidnappers, armed bandits and other criminals disguise themselves using the antics to beat secure at any point.

“So, the command hereby warns members of the public to desist from such acts and advised that under no circumstances should people cover their vehicle number plates or use tinted glasses without authorisation,’’ the statement read in part.

Tyopev said the command would soon begin to arrest erring motorists who tint glass or cover vehicle number plate.

NAN