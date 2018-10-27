Breaking News
Translate

Police nab 7 suspected cultists terrorizing Delta communities

On 2:21 amIn News by TonyComments

By Emma Amaize

POLICE have raided some criminal hideouts in Delta State and apprehended seven suspected cultists, including a female, said to be terrorizing communities in the state.

Breaking: Gunmen abduct five Catholic nuns in Delta

Police

Detectives also pounced on a robbery gang and arrested a member while the gangsters were planning a robbery operation at Erho-Abraka community in the state.

Kidnapped Kaduna traditional ruler killed by kidnappers

Meanwhile, one of the suspected cultists, who escaped from the window of a police station, has been re-arrested by the police, but marauding cultists shot one Michael Onwuka on his leg and stomach with a locally made gun at Idumunei quarter, Issele-Uku.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the separate incidents told Saturday Vanguard in Asaba: “Police received a distress call that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Erho Primary School, Abraka, while preparing for their operations. Patrol team/vigilante group swung into action, which led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Ovie of Erho village.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.