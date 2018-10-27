Police nab 7 suspected cultists terrorizing Delta communities

By Emma Amaize

POLICE have raided some criminal hideouts in Delta State and apprehended seven suspected cultists, including a female, said to be terrorizing communities in the state.

Detectives also pounced on a robbery gang and arrested a member while the gangsters were planning a robbery operation at Erho-Abraka community in the state.

Meanwhile, one of the suspected cultists, who escaped from the window of a police station, has been re-arrested by the police, but marauding cultists shot one Michael Onwuka on his leg and stomach with a locally made gun at Idumunei quarter, Issele-Uku.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the separate incidents told Saturday Vanguard in Asaba: “Police received a distress call that suspected armed bandits were sighted at Erho Primary School, Abraka, while preparing for their operations. Patrol team/vigilante group swung into action, which led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Ovie of Erho village.”