Police investigate alleged shooting of man in wake-keep

Enugu – Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation of alleged shooting of a man at a wake-keep in Orba community within Udenu council area.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday that the incident happened on Oct. 24 at about 1:20 a.m. during the wake keep.



Amaraizu said that the deceased victim, identified as Nnamdi Abonyi of Amalla village in Orba community, who was a relative of the man whose wake-keep was being observed, was shot at close range.

He noted that Abonyi was shot by a suspect, one Sunday Odo of Obi-Agu Ohom village in the same community.

The police spokesman said that the Command’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is currently handling the investigation.

“It was gathered that the deceased, Nnamdi Abonyi, had allegedly met his untimely death on that fateful day when the suspect suddenly fired a gun shot which got the deceased on his right leg, causing him serious injury.

“The situation made everyone to scamper for safety as it rowdy.

“He was, however, rushed by sympathizers to Nwaossasi Foundation Hospital, Orba, for medical attention and was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

Amaraizu said that police recovered a locally made single barrel gun from the suspect.



“The suspect is helping the police operatives of the CID in their investigations so far.’’ (NAN)