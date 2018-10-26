Police hunt ritualists that killed woman, plucked out 2 eyes in Delta

*Body found floating on water days after incident

By Emma Amaize

HOMICIDE detectives in Delta State Command are searching for suspected ritual killers, who killed a lady of about 30 years and pulled out her two eyes in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

The perpetrators, who stuffed her mouth with paper disappeared after the crude incident, but swollen body of the deceased was found floating on water, near a hotel in Kwale.

In a related incident, a wheelbarrow pusher from the northern part of the country, who was tied to his wheelbarrow by unknown persons at Emuhu-Agbor in the state, is dead.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the two incidents, said a staff of Ndokwa West local government area reported the discovery of the corpse of the unidentified lady.

“The council authority had removed her body for autopsy burial. Investigation is ongoing,” he asserted.

On the wheelbarrow pusher, he said: “Based on a tip off, a young man of between 25 -30 years believed to be an Hausa man was sighted unconsciously tied on his wheelbarrow, suspected to be used by him in carrying scraps in a bush behind Laga filling station at Emuha Agbor.”

“Blood was seen gushing out from his nose and ears, marks of violence were observed in his body. The victim was taken to Central Hospital, Agbor for medical treatment and nobody could identify him.

“However, some Hausa dealers on scraps volunteered to assist in his treatment and establishing his identity. Meanwhile, he passed on while receiving treatment at the hospital. We are investing the incident,” Mustafa asserted.