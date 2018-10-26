Police dock technician over alleged theft of bank laptops, accessories

The police on Friday docked a 38-year-old computer technician, Olusesan Orebajo in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged theft of bank’s laptops and accessories valued at N4.8 million.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is facing one-count charge of theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that Orebajo committed the offence between January and July 2017, at First Bank Ltd Headquarters, 35, Marina St., Lagos.

He said that the defendant, a laptop technician on duty between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., stole 13 HP Probook laptop, seven HP Ram, and eight HP processor worth N4.8 million, property of First Bank Ltd.

The prosecutor added that “the defendant, who works in the bank after closing hours to ensure that the systems are in proper working condition, sneaked out the laptops and accessories bit by bit.

Ex- Banker arraigned over alleged N8.7m, Internet Fraud

“When the theft became apparent, the bank’s management started investigation, which led to the arrest of the defendant.”

Ekundayo added that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), which stipulates seven years imprisonment for anyone found guilty.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offenceand the Magistrate, Mrs A.M.Olumide-Fusika, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be the relation of the defendant, and the other must be an employee of a reputable organisation and adjourned further hearing in the case until Nov. 28.

NAN