Police disagree with Ekiti Deputy Speaker on ‘severe’ attack on lawmaker

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Michael Adedeji, who was attacked along Ado-Akure Road on Friday , is responding to treatment in hospital.

The state Police Command disclosed this yesterday.

The Command said the lawmaker was fast recovering at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI), where he was hospitalized after being reportedly shot by unknown gunmen.

Adedeji, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was said to have been shot in the head after being accosted by the gunmen during a trip to Akure, Ondo State capital .

He was rushed to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (EKSUTH) but was later referred to FETHI.

In a telephone chat with journalists in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, said Adedeji was responding to treatment.

Ikechukwu, however, hinted that preliminary investigation revealed that the lawmaker was attacked and the injury was severe but not through gunshot as widely circulated.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Segun Adewumi, had told newsmen on Friday that Adedeji was shot while trying to escape after being waylaid by some gunmen.

“When he was waylaid on the way, he wanted to put his vehicle in reverse gear and escape, but the attackers shot him in the head and he was taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit at EKSUTH for treatment”, the Deputy Speaker said.