Police deploy APC, anti-riot policemen in Delta community

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—COMMISSIONER of Police, Delta State, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, has beefed up security at Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South-West Local Government Area with an Armored Personnel Carrier, APC, and reinforcement of Police Mobile Force, PMF, in the community, following a fresh attack by armed men.

An Ogbe-Ijoh resident, Chief Wilson Aberiwa, was shot by the suspected invaders, who stormed Ogbe-Ijoh in broad daylight on October 11.

Why police deployed APC, reinforced PMF

Commissioner Mustafa, who confirmed the incident, said the police deployed an APC and strengthened PMF for monitoring and maintenance of peace.

How my husband was shot – Mrs Aberiwa

“One Charity Aberiwa of Gbaramatu clan resident in Ogbe Ijoh reported that at about 13.40 hours of October 11, while in their residence, unknown gunmen attacked them shooting sporadically in the process, her husband, one Chief Wilson Aberiwa of about 48 years of age was shot at the neck.”

“The victim was rushed to Sage Clinic, Warri for medical attention. He is responding to treatment,” the police chief added.

Ogbe-Ijoh won’t condone further attack —Chief Keme

An Ogbe-Ijoh community leader, Chief Monday Keme, who spoke to NDV on the attack said Aberiwa was shot on the throat and “is currently on intensive care unit in the hospital.”

He called on the state government and security agencies “to put a stop to the daily attack on the people of Ogbe-Ijoh to prevent the communal conflict from escalating,” warning that Ogbe-Ijoh would not tolerate further incursion into its area by Aladja community.

Aladja disproves attack

However, Assistant Secretary of Aladja Community Council, Bezi Ighotegwolor, promptly refuted the charge that Aladja people carried out the attack, urging the Ogbe Ijoh community to look for another lie.

An Aladja youth leader also said: “We are not afraid of the threat by Ogbe-Ijoh to invade the community, if they try that, they should be rest assured that Ogbe Ijoh would be wiped out and the fight would be taken uptown to all Udu and Urhobo communities where Ijaws live.”