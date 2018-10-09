Police debunk missing N3.6m allegation in Enugu

By Chinenyeh Ozor

ENUGU—ENUGU State Police command has dismissed the alleged disappearance of N3.656m stolen bank money from Police custody as false, unfounded and malicious, informing members of the public that there was no disappearance of such amount of money from the police custody in Enugu as reported in one of the national newspapers in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command spokesman Ebere Amaraizu, who stated that the command actually investigated a case of conspiracy, office breaking and stealing which was reported through a distress call received on June 30th, 2018 at Nsukka, Enugu State.

Amaraizu in the statement said that on June 30th, 2018 at about 0400hrs, operatives of the command received a distress call from the manager of a new generation bank located at University Road, Nsukka that hoodlums were operating in their bank ; damaged the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and stole some money.

The statement read in part, ‘’through the quick intervention of the operatives of the command, one of the suspects identified as Peter Nkem Alumona was promptly arrested with the sum of N3.656m recovered from him alongside other items which included a wooden ladder, one long rope and a purse that contained two ATM Cards.

“Investigations into the incident revealed that the suspect was with other members of the gang who had earlier escaped following the alarm raised before the arrival of the security operatives while the recovered N3.656m was released on bond to the bank.

“The arrested suspect Peter Nkem Alumona has been charged to court after a prima facia case was established against him.”

while efforts are still on to track down other fleeing members of the gang as well as recovering of their loots for the law to take its cause.

“To this end,the command view the said report as not only malicious but false and misleading as well as a calculated attempt to bring the positive image of the command in crime prevention to ridicule and disrepute”.

Amaraizu however advised reporters to be objective on investigative reportage than dwelling on concocted stories aimed at scoring cheap goal as the command will not hesitate to take necessary legal action against such person or group of persons” the statement stated.