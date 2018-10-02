Police begin manhunt for killers of 2 officers in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—SECURITY operatives made up of the police, army and members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, have begun extensive search for the killers of two mobile policemen in Ughelli, who also made away with the late officers’ rifles.

The operatives, yesterday, also embarked on a show of force within Ughelli and environs, and also spread their dragnet in the area amidst raids on flashpoints aimed at apprehending the cop killers and recovering the stolen rifles.

Speaking on efforts by the Ughelli Area Command towards arresting the culprits while appealing to the public to avail the police of useful information that would lead to the arrest of the killers, a senior Police officer who spoke with Vanguard yesterday, said: “Though we have made some arrests, we are still on the trail of the suspects with efforts towards recovering the stolen arms.”

The slain policemen, Inspector Friday Igabor of the Dragon Patrol of the Delta State Police Command, Asaba, and Corporal Kingsley Dike of the Ughelli ‘A’ Division, were killed last Wednesday and Friday at Otovwodo Junction and a checkpoint along the Oteri/Ovwor Road, respectively, while two others were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds during the incidents.

How they died—Eyewitness

A roasted chicken seller, who was at the scene of the Wednesday incident when the hoodlums struck, disclosed that the colleagues of the slain inspector attached to the patrol team fled when the gunmen opened fire.

The source who simply gave his name as Aliyu, said: “He was sleeping on a blue plastic chair when the gunmen struck, shooting him in the neck and taking away his rifle while his colleagues fled leaving him in his pool of blood.”

Giving details on the Friday attack, a senior police officer from the Ughelli Area Command, disclosed that the gunmen numbering 12, were driving in three Toyota Camry cars when they accosted the police team numbering five during their routine patrol and opened fire on them.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because he is not authorised to speak on the matter, said: “Four of the policemen escaped into the bush when the hoodlums opened fire, but Kingsley was not lucky as the others as he was shot in the back with the bullet exiting from his chest.

“We have been embarking on raids on flashpoints within Ughelli and environs and I can assure you that we would do everything within our power to ensure that the suspects are brought to book and the rifles recovered.”