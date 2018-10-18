Police arrest suspected cultist that threatens to kill DPO, burn down police station

By Esther Onyegbula & Victor Arjiromanus

Police in Lagos state is currently interrogating a notorious cultist identified as Austine Oghieh for threatening to burn down Oworoshoki divisional police station and kill the divisional police officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ifeanyi Owoh.

It was learned that on October, 11, 2018 at about 9am, the DPO Oworoshoki, CSP. Ifeanyi Owoh received a call from an unknown number threatening to kill him and burn the station to ashes because he arrested their leader named Kayode Ojo. The unknown caller said the DPO will not know peace again, that he would be killed and his station burnt to ashes.

On receiving this threat, CSP. Ifeanyi Owoh reportedly contacted the commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgal who directed the officer in- charge of Anti-kidnapping Squad to ensure that the culprit was arrested.

Consequently, the squad went underground and deciphered the unknown number to be MTN number 07033719352 owned by 38-year-old Austine Oghieh. He was traced to 15 Fakeye Street, off Jimoh Yusuf, Obawale, Fagba, Ikeja LGA, where he was apprehended. The suspect confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgal noted that a threat on a divisional police officer is a threat on the Lagos state police command and a threat to commit arson is an offense against the state. He further stated that on completion of investigation, the suspect will be charged to court accordingly.

Ten other suspected cultists who were arrested at different locations in the state while having their initiation ceremony included: Prince Chimeterem (28), Obiora Victor (30), Ifeanyi Uche (23), Ufon Udosen (21), Gbenga Ogundijo (42), Radi Taiyo (19), Owoyemi Toheeb, (19), Adewale John, (23), Olawale Adams (20) and Ramon Sodiq (28)