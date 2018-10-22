Police arrest suspected attackers of Lagos lawyer

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two security men who allegedly attacked and robbed a lawyer, Prof. McCarty Mbadugha, they were guarding.

The command’s spokesman, SP Chike Oti, said that the suspects were security guards assigned to guard the lawyer but ended up attacking him and dispossessing him of valuables.

“The Lagos State Police Command is investigating two security guards assigned to guard a Lagos lawyer, Prof. McCarty Mbadugha, from Strongcity Security Services but ended up attacking and robbing the same man that hired them for protective services.

“The command had on Oct. 13, 2018, at about 5:30 pm received information from a credible source that armed bandits held one Barrister Joseph Mbadugha aka Prof McCarty Mbadugha, hostage in his office at JohnVic Igbanogo Street, Lekki Phase One, Lagos,” he said.

Oti added that the “armed men were seen wearing Strongcity Security Services uniform.

“Based on the information, operatives from Maroko Police Station and FSARS Ikeja, jointly mobilised to the scene.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums ran in different directions to avoid being arrested but one of them was nabbed at the scene.

“During interrogation, he mentioned and led detectives to arrest his partner in crime.

“Interestingly, both suspects are staff of Strongcity Security Services attached to the victim.

‘’They claimed the victim does not pay their salary as and when due, hence they planned with others at large to rob him,” he said.

The police spokesman said the attackers succeeded in dispossessing the victim of ‘’a bag containing laptop computer, cash sum of forty thousand naira (N40,000.00), three cheque booklets and one iPhone-6.”

According to him, all these items were recovered from the thieves in the course of investigation.

“Meanwhile, CP Lagos has directed the head of the Command’s Intelligence Unit to fish out the suspects at large for prosecution.

“The Command hopes that this press release halts the rumour making the rounds on the social media that the lawyer was attacked by unknown assailants,” he clarified.

NAN