Police arrest lawyer over Facebook protest on ‘Rot in Abattoir of the Nigerian Police Force”.

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

The Police at Force headquarters on Thursday said operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, FCT Command have arrested one Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye over alleged Facebook comments on protesting the ‘rot in the Abattoir of the Nigerian Police Force.



The Police in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said Mr. Ugwuonye has been arraigned before an FCT Magistrate Court 3, at Wuse Zone 6 and is facing criminal prosecution for allegedly misinforming the public and inciting public servants.

Moshood said, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a post on a Facebook page of a group with insignia: The Due Process Advocate and a video peddling on Social Media by the convener of same group, one Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to categorically implore the members of the public to ignore and disregard the video or any insinuation on the Face book page from ‘The Due Process Advocate’ as ill-motive, mischievous, misinformation aimed at casting aspersions on the hard-earned integrity and credibility of Police Officers and Men.

“The Nigeria Police Force sees the video and publication as a desperate and deliberate attempt to incite members of the Public against the Force.

“Consequently, the said Emeka Ephraim Ugwuonye is presently facing criminal prosecution and was arraigned at the Magistrate Court 3, Wuse Zone 6, AMAC, FCT, today, 18th October, 2018 and the Charge reads in part.

“Nature of Information: Injurious Falsehood, Defamation, Giving False Information with intent to mislead public servant in discharge of her duty, fabricating false evidence, personation and inciting disturbance contrary to and punishable under Sections: 393, 342, 148, 158, 132 and 144 of the penal Code Law.

“That on the 16/10/2018 at about 1630hrs, acting on a tip-off, one Ephraim Emeka ‘m’ of No. 25 Adeyemo Olakija street Victoria Island Lagos was arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), FCT Police Command Abuja;

“That on the 15/10/2018 the said Ephraim Emeka Ugwuonye published some injurious and abusive language against the Nigeria Police Force on his Face book page titled Due Process Advocate (DPA) with the intention to dissuade Police Investigators from carrying out their statutory roles, and fabricating false evidence of the names of suspect in detention of Police through videotaping and circulating same with intent to extort money from members of the public, incite public disturbance against the Nigeria Police Force by impersonating to be a practicing lawyer after being disrobed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria… You hereby commit the above-mentioned offences”

“Currently, Ephraim Emeka Ugwuonye has been disrobed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and no longer a lawyer to practice in Nigeria because of so many criminal acts he has committed in the past.

“Further updates on the trial will be made available to the public in due time.”