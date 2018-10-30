Breaking News
Translate

Player found dead with genitals cut off

On 6:22 amIn Sports by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Daniel Correa, aged 24, was found dead after he was decapitated, with his genitals cut off and thrown into a bush.

Correa

The player was on loan from  Sao Paulo  at Brazil’s second division team  Sao Bento  and  was discovered in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, in the south of the country, by people who were walking around the area.

AWCON 2018: Dede warns Super Falcons of grinding battles ahead

While the real cause of his death hasn’t been revealed yet, some local media have indicated that he was tortured.

“Since the appearance of the body, it was a very violent situation,” said a police officer.

Phillip Cocu sacked as Fenerbahce coach

“The man had two deep cuts in the neck, his head was almost decapitated and his genitals were cut.”

His team released a statement through social networks to mourn the loss of  Correa, who had also played for  Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Ponte Preta and Coritiba


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.