Player found dead with genitals cut off

Daniel Correa, aged 24, was found dead after he was decapitated, with his genitals cut off and thrown into a bush.

The player was on loan from Sao Paulo at Brazil’s second division team Sao Bento and was discovered in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, in the south of the country, by people who were walking around the area.

While the real cause of his death hasn’t been revealed yet, some local media have indicated that he was tortured.

“Since the appearance of the body, it was a very violent situation,” said a police officer.

“The man had two deep cuts in the neck, his head was almost decapitated and his genitals were cut.”

His team released a statement through social networks to mourn the loss of Correa, who had also played for Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Ponte Preta and Coritiba