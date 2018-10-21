Pipeline vandals batter surveillance guard to death in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

HOODLUMS, suspected to be pipeline vandals, have battered to death, a 54-year old oil-flow line surveillance guard, Mr. Samuel Okporokpo, at the oil rich Olomoro community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was learned that the assailants, who were armed with dangerous weapons, also made away with the Control Circuit Unit in oil well 3/26 in the oil field being operated by an energy operations firm.

The deceased, sources said, was on night duty when he saw the vandals trying to remove the Control Circuit Unit valued at N7 million.

“When the surveillance guard saw what was happening, he went to challenge them and in the process, they attacked him and clubbed him to death and left him with his motorcycle and mobile phone,” a source who craved anonymity, said.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said: “It was a case of murder of a surveillance man at the facility. We are already on a manhunt for the hoodlums who perpetrated the act.

“The item stolen, which in fact may be the reason why they attacked him, is worth about N7 million. It is not what we see easily in the market. They (the hoodlums) know we are looking for them, so invariably they may be in hiding, but eventually, as many as they are, they will be brought to book.”