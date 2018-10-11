Photos: Obasanjo, Atiku in Ota

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has said that it was exciting meeting with my former boss and having lunch with him in Abeokuta.

Atiku met with President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota and declared his support for Atiku while addressing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Atiku, some prominent PDP members and some other prominent Nigerians.

It was exciting meeting with my former boss and having lunch with him in Abeokuta. pic.twitter.com/FaSN0xDIIS — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 11, 2018

Press Briefing after the Obasanjo/Atiku meeting on Thursday, October 11, 2018. pic.twitter.com/3UQDB3SDap — keneseni (@keneseni1) October 11, 2018