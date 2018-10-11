Breaking News
Photos: Obasanjo, Atiku in Ota

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has said that it was exciting meeting with my former boss and having lunch with him in Abeokuta.

Atiku met with President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota and declared his support for Atiku while addressing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Atiku, some prominent PDP members and some other prominent Nigerians.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar
FROM Left Archbishop Matteu Kukah, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, PDP Presidential condidate, Atiku Abubakar and Sheik Ahmad Gumi, during the Visit of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to Abeokuta Thursday
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

