Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Many injured as Shiites defy army

On 7:29 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Some Shiites members wounded during a face off with security men at Nyanya /Karu along Abuja / Keffi Road. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

Breaking: Tension in Abuja as soldiers, Shiites’ battle escalate

Shiites defy army, pour into Abuja from major routes as security operatives open fire on mourners
Shiites defy army, pour into Abuja from major routes as security operatives open fire on mourners
Shiites defy army, pour into Abuja from major routes as security operatives open fire on mourners


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.