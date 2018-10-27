Photos: Lagos Fashion Week

“You have to struggle so hard to make your voice heard, that’s why Lagos will always stand out,” model Larry Hector told AFP about Nigeria’s gritty yet unquestionably glamorous megacity Lagos.
Models present creations by Nack on the runway during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
Models present creations by Cynthia Abila during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
A model presents a creation by Cynthia Abila during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
A model presents a creation by Hephzibah during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
A model presents a creation by Fruche during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
Models present creations by Fruche during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
Ballet dancer performs past a pianist during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
Two women pose holding pestles for pounding yam to form the logo of designer Nack on the runway during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
A model presents a creation by Nack on the runway during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
A model presents a creation by Style Temple on the runway during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
A model presents a creation by Kikoromeo on the runway during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018.
