Photos: Buhari hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast

On 12:57 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments
President Buhari with Miss Samuel Goodness and other dancers as he hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast in State House on 7th Oct 2018. The Xplicit dancers had performed at the just concluded APC Presidential National Convention where the President was declared winner.
