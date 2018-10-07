Photos: Buhari hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast On October 7, 201812:57 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments President Buhari joined by Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in a group photo with the Young dancers and their team leaders as he hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast in State House on 7th Oct 2018 President Buhari with Miss Samuel Goodness and other dancers as he hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast in State House on 7th Oct 2018. The Xplicit dancers had performed at the just concluded APC Presidential National Convention where the President was declared winner. President Buhari joined by Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in a group photo with the Young dancers and their team leaders as he hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast in State House on 7th Oct 2018 President Buhari joined by Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in a group photo with the Young dancers and their team leaders as he hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast in State House on 7th Oct 2018 President Buhari joined by Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in a group photo with the Young dancers and their team leaders as he hosts Xplicit Dancers to Breakfast in State House on 7th Oct 2018 Related