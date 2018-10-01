Breaking News
Photos: Buhari at the 58th Independence Day Celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Head of States Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar participated at the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018.

Pesident Buhari signs the guest book alongside L-R: Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olanishakin, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Minister of Defence Dan Ali Monsur, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral IE Ibas, FCT Minister Musa Bello and VP Yemi Osinbajo during the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018
Nigerian Air Force display during the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018
Gen. Yakubu Gowon in excitement over NYSC Corpers during their parade during the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018
uhari witnesses March Past during the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018
President Buhari with Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar at the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018
Police Dogs on Parade during the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018
President Buhari inspects Guards during the 58th Independence Day Celebration at Eagle’s Square Abuja on 1st Oct 2018


