Photo: Stubborn truckers taking disciplinary muddy bathe

Some truck drivers who were yesterday arrested for obstructing flow of traffic on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Berger Yard, were told to bathe in a muddy puddle on the orders of men of the Metro Task Force of Lagos State, Lagos
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Some truck drivers who were yesterday arrested for obstructing flow of traffic on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Berger Yard, were told to bathe in a muddy puddle on the orders of men of the Metro Task Force of Lagos State, Lagos