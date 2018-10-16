Breaking News
Photo: Stubborn truckers taking disciplinary muddy bathe

On 6:50 pm

Some truck drivers who were yesterday arrested for obstructing flow of traffic on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Berger Yard, were told to bathe in a muddy puddle on the orders of men of the Metro Task Force of Lagos State, Lagos

BATH AND BE PURGED: Truck drivers arrested for obstructing flow of traffic on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Berger Yard, having their bathe in a muddy puddle on the orders of men of the Metro Task Force of Lagos State, Lagos, yesterday. PHOTO: AKEEM SALAU.


