Petroleum Products: Reps to probe increase in adulteration

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate the increasing rate of adulterated petroleum products and its negative impact in the country.

This was sequel to a motion by Rep. Joseph Edionwele (PDP-Edo).

Moving the motion, Edionwele noted that the adulteration of petroleum products was the mixing of pure products with other substances, thus diminishing the quality of the original products.

He said that recently, as a result of greed for higher profits, the marketers resorted to adulteration of such products.

The lawmaker said that the adulteration of petroleum products without putting into consideration the danger to consumers and consequent economic losses to the country was bad.

He said that adulterated products could be dangerous to consumers as domestic fuel for generators and for vehicles.

The lawmaker said the development could cause serious health hazard to human life, the environment and property.

According to him, the negative effects of petroleum products adulteration could bring about significant loss in government revenue and other economic losses.

Contributing to the motion, Rep. Sergius Ogun (PDP-Edo), described the adulteration of petroleum products such as kerosene and petrol as worrisome.

“I think it is time we call them to order, as people who patronise them end up spending more money to maintain their cars, as lives are also involved.

“This should not be allowed because it can drive away foreign investors,” Ogun said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committees on Environment and Habitat and Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to prevail on the regulatory agencies to step up its activities, to stop the adulteration of petroleum products.

The committees are to continually monitor such departments or agencies, as part of its oversight functions, and report back to the House quarterly.

NAN