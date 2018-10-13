Peter Obi’s choice as Atiku’s running mate excites Enugu residents

Enugu, – Scores of Enugu residents on Saturday, expressed joy, as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, named former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Some of the residents, who spoke in Enugu, said that Atiku made a right choice in picking Obi as his running mate.

A legal practitioner, Mr Nicholas Ude, noted that the choice of the former governor would bring about a positive change, adding that Obi did very well while in office.

“All the sectors in Anambra during Obi’s tenure were properly fixed for the benefit of every Anambra person.

“I, however, hope that he will do the same if elected as Atiku’s vice president,” he said.

In his views, Mr Okechukwu Adibe, another legal practitioner, said that Obi’s impressive performance in his eight years as governor, was why he was chosen by Atiku.

“The former governor exhibited good governance in Anambra through his good knowledge of the economy across all sectors in the state,” he said.

For Cyprian Nnodu, the former governor corrected all the wrongs in governance in Anambra, making the state to stand as one of the best states in Nigeria.

Nnodu, a lawyer, however, called on youths and politicians to emulate Obi’s performance, noting that good character and integrity were of important in a person’s life and career.

In the same vein, Mrs Nneka Dim, a psychologist, said that people would hardly forget Obi’s performance as a governor in the state.

“Obi, through his knowledge of the economy, gave his best in repositioning Anambra as well as putting it on a good and high standard.

“This, I believe, is why Atiku picked him. I am sure that if Atiku wins, the country will not be disappointed,” she added.

Meanwhile, a businessman, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, described Obi’s choice as a welcome development in Nigeria.

He added that with Obi on board, many wrongs would be corrected as he did during his time as a governor.

“Obi performed well and everyone felt it, especially in the areas of road infrastructure, health, education, judiciary among others.” Ani added