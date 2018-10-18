People organising fake empowerment programmes to collect PVCs from electorate —Gov Umahi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi state, yesterday alleged that some persons have been collecting Permanent Voters Cards,PVCs, from the electorate in the State by organizing fake empowerment programmes for them.

According to him, such development was targeted at rigging next year’s general election.Umahi said the collectors of the voters PVCs use fake empowerment programmes to lure the prospective voters and then collect their PVCs.

He said one of the collectors was arrested in his hometown, Uburu community while collecting PVCs from the people. He described the act as evil and deceptive.

He noted that the collection of the PVCs will disenfranchise many voters in the general election and other subsequent elections if not halted.

2019 polls’ll usher Nigeria into clime of maturity – Buhari

Umahi stated this at the Government House, Abakaliki while receiving the leadership of the National Council of Women Societies in Nigeria.

He called on the women to sensitize the electorate on the need to preserve their PVCs so as to vote candidates of their choices in the general elections.

“There is a very disturbing report that I got about a lot of people in our state that go around with different kinds of empowerment programmes but are collecting the PVCs of our people.

“One of them was just arrested in my own community as he was going about and saying he was doing agricultural empowerment scheme and they took him to the traditional ruler.

“If it is not rule of law, such a person will be burnt alive because one, he is collecting money from these poor people and two, he is mortgaging them.

“What it means is that the person is already rigging the election and riggers must not be allowed because they are witches.

“Anybody who is going about cheating our mothers is a witch and the bible says suffer not a witch to live.”