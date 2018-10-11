Pension Scam, illegal recruitments: ASUU tackles FUOYE’s VC

…No looting under may watch—VC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Akure Zone, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to set up a panel of inquiry to probe the alleged illegal recruitments of staff and other corruption-related issues at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The academic body specifically accused the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Kayode Soremekun of appointing people into the rank of professors without acquiring Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) certificates.

It maintained that beneficiaries of these illegal appointments were allegedly paid outrageous salaries, describing the action as a flagrant violation of the statute establishing Nigerian universities.

But in a swift reaction, the VC described the allegations as baseless, saying he could not have been held responsible for dearth of infrastructures in the institution, since this has become a national issue bedeviling the citadels of learning in the country.

At a press conference jointly addressed by the chairmen of the four universities that constitute the zone, ASUU’s Zonal Coordinator , Prof Olu-Olu Olufayo, demanded the composition of a visitation panel, to be able to establish and unveil how the university was being allegedly mismanaged by the management.

VC reacts

Reacting to the allegations levelled against him, the Vice Chancellor argued that the university was not responsible for the deduction of pensions, saying it was being done from source at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja.