PDP protest: Melaye, Murray-Bruce yet to appear at FCT Police Command

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–SENATORS Dino Melaye and Ben Murray Bruce were yet to report to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command as at 12 pm, Monday,to honour invitation of the the Force Headquarters.

The duo were invited to appear before the command’s headquarters, Monday,for subsequent interrogation following last Friday’s protest in Abuja, by members of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP,against the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC and the Nigeria Police Force.

They protest was over alleged partisanship of the two bodies in the country’s electoral process.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki,was also invited along side senators Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State and Ben Murray-Bruce,who also represents Bayelsa East Senatorial Zone of Bayelsa State in an earlier invitation, released by the police on Friday.

But in a twist,his name was removed in the another invitation letter released Sunday evening. No reason was given for the change of decision.

Our correspondent, who was at the police command observed that Melaye and Murray-Bruce were yet to honour the invitation two hours after the time they were directed to appear before the FCT police boss.

The Command “s commissioner was holding crucial meeting with top officers of the command as at the time of filing this report.