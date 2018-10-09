PDP protest: Melaye, Murray-Bruce shun police invitation

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—SENATORS Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce, yesterday, snubbed police invitation to appear for interrogation over their roles in last Friday’s protest of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The duo, who were directed by the Force Headquarters to appear before the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Commissioner of Police at 10am yesterday, did not turn up.

As at 5:30 pm, when this report was being filed, the two federal legislators had not reported.

The command’s spokesman,Anjuguri Manza, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, told Vanguard that the politicians were yet to be sighted.

“We have not seen them here today, maybe they are coming,” and refused to speak further on the matter.

When contacted for reaction, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the legislators could still come in the day.

According to him, it is wrong for anyone to conclude at the time that they ignored police invitation, even though they were asked to report at the FCT command by 10am.

Recall that the duo were invited to appear before the command’s headquarters yesterday for subsequent interrogation, following last Friday’s protest in Abuja by members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Nigeria Police Force.

The protest was over alleged partisanship of the two bodies in the country’s electoral process.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was also invited along side Senators Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State and Ben Murray-Bruce, who also represents Bayelsa East Senatorial Zone of Bayelsa State in an earlier invitation, released by the police on Friday.

But in a twist, his name was removed in another invitation letter released Sunday evening. No reason was given for the change of decision.