PDP primary: Lawmaker, 5 others, arrested over burning of Police van

Sowho got burnt trying to stop the arsonists—Colleague

By Perez Brisibe

ISIOKOLO—A serving councillor in Ethiope East Legislature, Tony Sowho, alongside five others, have been arrested in connection with last Friday’s burning of a Police van during the rescheduled Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary for Ethiope East constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.

The arrest of the suspects is sequel to an invitation by the Sapele Area Police Command to the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, and the council’s Vice Chairman, Christopher Izu, for questioning by the Police on allegation that they masterminded the violence that rocked the primary, leading to the torching of the van.

Confirming the arrest to Vanguard, a senior police official at the Sapele Area Command disclosed that Tony, who had sustained burns on his body during the incident, was arrested at a private hospital in Ughelli, where he was reported to have gone for treatment after leaving Okpara, where he was earlier admitted for medical attention.

However, absolving the lawmaker, one of the leaders of Ethiope East Legislature, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Tony was only trying to stop one of the arsonists from setting the Police van ablaze, when he too got burnt.

“He was immediately taken to a private hospital at Okpara, from where he was referred to Ughelli for treatment.”

Police confirm arrest

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the arrest of the councillor, described him as the “principal suspect” in the incident.

He said: “Six persons have been arrested, including the principal suspect, Tony Sowho, a serving councillor who allegedly set the vehicle ablaze.

“It is indeed unfortunate that someone who is expected to be law abiding, is taking laws into his hands.

“However, investigation into the matter is ongoing and due process of the law will be followed.”