PDP Primaries: uroye commends Okowa, party leaders

By jeremiah Urowayino

Former Transition Committee Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for Warri South Constituency 1 seat ahead of the 2019 elections, Dr. Augustine Uroye has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for providing a level playing ground for the entire aspirants during the party primaries while thanking party leaders and members for their support.

Uroye made this commendation yesterday in Warri in an interview with journalists.

According to him, “my fellow PDP contestants are all winners since the Peoples Democratic Party is the winning party”.

He urged other political parties to emulate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa approach toward party primaries to enable internal democracy to grow within political parties.

Speaking further, Uroye canvassed votes for all the PDP candidates in the state, stressing that the PDP should be voted at all levels to enable the state move forward.

Uroye polled 31 votes out of a total of 75 votes cast by delegates