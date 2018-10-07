PDP Presidential Primaries: Tambuwal in early lead

Latest results
The voided votes are 68
Jonah Jang scored 19 votes
Datti Baba Ahmed 5 Votes5
David Mark is 35 votes
Tanumu Turaki 65 votes
Sule Lamido 96 votes
Attahiru Bafarawa 48
Ibrahim Dankwambo 111
Ahmed Makarfi 74
Rabiu Kwankwanso 158
Saraki, Tambuwal and Atiku yet to be counted
Atiku is emerging PDP candidate
By Emmanuel Aziken and Dirisu Yakubu
The collation of the votes at the PDP convention has ended and the counting of votes is about to commence.
However, based on the pile of votes for each of the different aspirants Atiku Abubakar has taken an unassailable lead. Next to him is apparently Governor Aminu Tambuwal.
Atiku’s supporters can barely be restrained as they are celebrating shouting Atiku, Atiku, Atiku.
By Dirisu Yakubu
Port Harcourt- With voting officially ended in the Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the mainbowl of the Adokie Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt in the early hours of today; sorting has now taken centre stage, with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal in early lead.
Tambuwal, Vanguard gathered secured the backing of Sokoto, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ebonyi and Abia states to thrust him temporarily ahead of others.
Details later…