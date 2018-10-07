PDP Presidential Primaries: Tambuwal in early lead

Latest results

The voided votes are 68

Jonah Jang scored 19 votes

Datti Baba Ahmed 5 Votes5

David Mark is 35 votes

Tanumu Turaki 65 votes

Sule Lamido 96 votes

Attahiru Bafarawa 48

Ibrahim Dankwambo 111

Ahmed Makarfi 74

Rabiu Kwankwanso 158

Saraki, Tambuwal and Atiku yet to be counted

Atiku is emerging PDP candidate

By Emmanuel Aziken and Dirisu Yakubu

The collation of the votes at the PDP convention has ended and the counting of votes is about to commence.

However, based on the pile of votes for each of the different aspirants Atiku Abubakar has taken an unassailable lead. Next to him is apparently Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Atiku’s supporters can barely be restrained as they are celebrating shouting Atiku, Atiku, Atiku.

The voided votes are 68

Jonah Jang scored 19 votes

Datti Baba Ahmed 5 Votes5

David Mark is 35 votes

Tanumu Turaki 65 votes

Sule Lamido 96 votes

Attahiru Bafarawa 48

Ibrahim Dankwambo

By Dirisu Yakubu

Port Harcourt- With voting officially ended in the Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the mainbowl of the Adokie Amasiemaka Stadium, Port Harcourt in the early hours of today; sorting has now taken centre stage, with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal in early lead.

Tambuwal, Vanguard gathered secured the backing of Sokoto, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ebonyi and Abia states to thrust him temporarily ahead of others.

Details later…