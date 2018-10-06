Breaking News
PDP Natl. Convention(Photo): Saraki addresses delegates, corners Obi

On 12:11 pmIn News, Politics by TonyComments

President of the senate and one of the contenders for the presidential ticket of the major opposition political party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has met and addressing delegates from Imo and Anambra States at the ongoing PDP Convention holding at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Dr. Saraki has also met with the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi.

This is just as many party supporters of different aspirants, delegates, Governors, and other party stakeholders have thronged the venue for the event.

Stay on the site as we bring you more updates.

Saraki addressing PDP Delegates from Imo and Anambra States at the ongoing PDP Convention in Port Harcourt
Saraki, Obi In Crucial Meeting Ahead of Today’s Convention: Dr. Saraki and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, met this morning in Port Harcourt.


