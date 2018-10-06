PDP Natl. Convention(Photo): Saraki addresses delegates, corners Obi

President of the senate and one of the contenders for the presidential ticket of the major opposition political party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has met and addressing delegates from Imo and Anambra States at the ongoing PDP Convention holding at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Dr. Saraki has also met with the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi.

This is just as many party supporters of different aspirants, delegates, Governors, and other party stakeholders have thronged the venue for the event.

