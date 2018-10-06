PDP Natl. Convention: Meet the aspirants, their profiles

By Anthony Ogbonna

The major opposition political party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is, Today, holding her elective national convention at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with 13 aspirants jostling for the party’s Presidential ticket at the Convention.

Party delegates, candidates’ supporters, praise singers, Governors and other party stakeholders have been thronging the venue of the convention for the election.

The aspirants are: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Sen. Bukola Saraki; Ibrahim Dankwambo;Rabiu Kwankwaso; Aminu Tambuwal; Ahmed Makarfi; and Jonah Jang.

Others are: Sen. David Mark; Sule Lamido; Atahiru Bafarawa; Tanimu Turaki; Datti Baba-Ahmed; and Stanley Osifo.

Let’s see a brief records of the aspirants in no particular order:

1: Datti Baba Ahmed

He is the Pro-Chancellor, Baze University. He is the Former House of Representatives member.

Datti Baba Ahmed is a young and vibrant Nigerian who has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level.He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

2: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar is the Former Vice President of Nigeria. He is the Founder, American University of Nigeria.

He is a Prolific Business man.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

3: Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi

Makarfi is a Nigerian Senator. He is the former Chairman of the PDP.

He is the former governor of Kaduna State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

He was elected Senator for Kaduna North in April 2007.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

4: Senator David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark (GCON)

Mark is a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier General.

He was Nigeria’s Senate President from 2007 to 2015.

And the Senator for the Benue State constituency.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

5: Engineer Rabi’u Musa popularly known as Rabiu Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso was two times Governor of Kano State from 1999–2003 and 2011–2015.

He is a Former Minister for Defense.

He is a Senator, elected in 2015.

He is from Kano state.He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

6: Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo

Dankwambo is the current is the current Governor of Gombe State. He is a Chartered Accountant. He is described as one of the leading technocrat of Northern extract.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

7: Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, FCIArb, FABs, FCIDA:

Turaki is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. He is a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-government Affairs.

He was supervising Minister, Ministry of Labour, having served from 2013–2015 and 2014–2015 respectively.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

8: Air Commodore Jonah David Jang

Jang was the Governor of Plateau State from 2007 to 2015.

He was former Military Governor of Benue State and Gongola State.

He is currently a serving senator in the Senate.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

9: Sule Lamido

Lamido was the former governor of Jigawa State.

He was Foreign minister of Nigeria from 1999 to 2003.

He was elected governor of Jigawa State in April 2007.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

10: Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Dr. Saraki was Senate Member from 2011-2015 and is Nigeria’s current Senate President.

He is a Medical Doctor.

He is the Former Governor of Kwara state.

He is the founder of the GrowNigeria initiative.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

11: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Tambuwal is the current Governor of sokoto state.

He is a Legal Practitioner.

He is the Former Speaker the House of Representatives from 2011-2015.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

12: Attahiru Bafarawa

Bafarawa is the Former Governor of Sokoto state.

He was the Local Council Councillor in charge of Education in 1979.

He was former speaker, House of Reps the platform of GNPP and a member of the former National Constitutional Conference 1994-95.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.

13: Stanley Osifo

Osifo is from Edo State.

He joined the race for PDP’s presidential ticket following the Not Too Young to Run Act.

He is 42 years old.

He is very passionate.

He wants to serve as a fresh blood in Nigeria’s politics.

He has lived most of his life in Lagos state.

He is a Nigerian with lofty ideas and he also has all the credentials to move Nigeria to the next level. He is capable of unifying the country and bringing peace.