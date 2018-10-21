PDP mourns Kutigi, condoles family, judiciary

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday expressed sadness over the demise of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, describing his death as a

huge loss to the nation and the Judiciary.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described Justice Kutigi as “an outstanding administrator; a fearless, impartial and firm judicial officer, who upheld justice and the law in all his assignments at the bench.

The statement continued: “As CJN, Justice Kutigi ensured the independence of the judiciary as an arm of government and contributed in no little way in providing direction to our nation at very critical moments in our national development.

“Beside his incisive judgments, Nigerians will always remember Justice Kutigi’s forthrightness as the Chairman of the 2014 Constitutional Conference, which made far-reaching recommendations for the development and stability of our nation.

“The PDP is grief-stricken that this noble Nigerian left the stage at the time his wealth of experience is needed the most.

“The party consoles Justice Kutigi’s family, the government and people of Niger state and the judiciary for this irreparable loss even as it prays the Almighty Allah to grant him Aljanat firdausi.”