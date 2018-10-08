PDP lauds exceptional display of its presidential aspirants

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has commended its presidential aspirants for their exceptional display of patriotism and sportsmanship before, during and after the convention.

The party gave the commendation in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the party appreciated the immediate collapsing of the campaign structures of other aspirants across the country to boost a formidable front for PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the elections.

“Their vigorous campaigns and consultations took the message of the rebranded PDP to the nooks and crannies of our nation.

“They not only rekindled the zeal on the democratic process, but also consolidated the confidence Nigerians have on the PDP as the vehicle to return our dear nation to the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity.’’

He said that the party took note of spontaneous and widespread jubilation across Nigeria over PDP successful Presidential primary, leading to the emergence of Abubakar.

“The PDP appreciates the continued outpouring of solidarity, goodwill and prayers for the party and its Presidential candidate, particularly since Sunday’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

“In the last 24 hours, our great party and our Presidential candidate have been inundated with innumerable solidarity messages by millions of Nigerians from across all ages, gender, religious, sectional and even political divides.’’

Ologbondiyan added that the PDP noted with the highest sense of responsibility, the confidence Nigerians repose on it as the epicenter for their determination to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Today, the PDP, as a repositioned party, has reclaimed its place as the party with highest demography of genuine followership across the length and breadth of our country.

“ We are now, more than ever before, poised for an inevitable victory in the 2019 general elections.’’

NAN