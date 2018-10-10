PDP Councillors congratulate Atiku over emergence as party’s Presidential flag bearer

The Chairman, National Councillors Forum of Nigeria South-South zone and Majority Leader of the Burutu Council Legislative Arm, Hon. Pudiya Biakpara has congratulated former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the PDP Presidential standard flag bearer during the PDP Special National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Honourable Pudiya Biakpara in a statement issued in Burutu noted that Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as the PDP Presidential Flag bearer was a clear choice of the delegates at the just concluded PDP Special National Convention among other eminently qualified Nigerians who contested for the nations number one position on the platform of the PDP.

According to him, the victory of Atiku Abubakar is definitely a victory gained from a free, fair and credible process midwifed by the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa who Chaired the Planning Committee of the PDP Special National Convention.

He said, “On behalf of my fellow PDP Councillors from the South South Region,, We congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the PDP Presidential flag bearer and wish him success at the 2019 general election in order to rework Nigerian as clearly stated in his campaign slogan ”

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not only the choice of PDP delegates at the PDP Special National Convention but the generality of Nigerians who believe in his ideology to turn the nation’s economy around for good, through concerted grassroots development, Job creation, total fight against insurgency among others within a short time ”

“It is my sincere hope that leaders, stakeholders and members of the PDP will work assiduously to sell the profile of Atiku Abubakar to Nigerians. The choice is simple continuity or restructuring,” he stressed.