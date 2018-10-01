PDP convention: Dickson urges aspirants to accept outcome

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and former Senate President, David Mark, weekend, urged all 13 presidential aspirants of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to accept the outcome of the party’s convention schedule for October 6, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They made the call when the former Senate President and presidential aspirant led his campaign team on a consultative visit to Bayelsa State Government House, Yenagoa.

Dickson said PDP cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians, as the citizens were relying on the party to effect the desired change in leadership in 2019.

According to the governor, “you (Mark) are one of the most qualified Nigerians to run for the presidency. You know this country very well as somebody who has gone through the entire mill.

“Let me, therefore, once again commend you for throwing your hat into the ring because our country is currently in dire need of experienced, tested and broad-minded leaders like you.

“I want to also commend you for standing with and for us, the Ijaw people, at very difficult and trying times. When we needed support, in your characteristic manner you never let us down throughout the tenure of our brother.

“I saw how you deepen our democracy and stabilised the National Assembly by mobilising support for former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. And as a people who are known for rewarding those who stand by us, you will never find us wanting.

“Like I have told every other aspirant that has come here to canvass for support, there is need for all of you to develop a sense of sportsmanship and oneness.

“You do not need to be bitter against one another because the most important thing every well-meaning Nigerian expects from the opposition is to bring about a credible leadership that can move this nation to an enviable height.”

…Mark

Earlier in his remark, Mark appealed to Bayelsa delegates to vote for him, saying “I have been in politics since 1998. I know the problems of the Niger Delta, I have worked here when the whole of this area was under the old Rivers State.

“As far as I am concerned, what you are asking for is not a difficult thing to do. You are saying you lay the golden egg and, therefore, should be allowed to eat it.

“I want to assure you that I have the political will to enable you eat this golden egg you are laying, when I become the President of this country.

“Governor Dickson, you have worked very hard to make Bayelsa a progressive state. You have also been able to stem the high rate of insecurity in this area.

“You worked hard to stabilise and keep our party going. I will join you in reducing the unemployment rate in Bayelsa and even fix the insecurity in this country, which has become more worrisome.”