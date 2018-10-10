Breaking News
Translate

Party leaders affirm Akpodubakaye’s candidacy in Warri South-West

On 11:02 pmIn News by adekunleComments

Leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, Warri South-West Constituency, have said that Mr. Jude Akpodubakaye, remains the winner of the House of Assembly primary election in the constituency.

Saraki describes Osun re-run poll as charade, urges PDP supporters to be law abiding

A statement by some ward chairmen, Kenedabor  Julius,  Paul Boyitie, Stephen Epiri,  Takemebo Ebi, Ambrose Bramor, John Agbanase, Emmanuel Warebebe, Prince Ese, and Samuel Furaye said  Akpodubakaye won the election.

The statement reads: “The ward chairmen and other stakeholders of the APC in Warri South-West have unanimously met and reaffirmed their position of the party on the primary election conducted at Ogbe-Ijoh. Mr. Jude Akpodubakaye’s status as the candidate of the party in Warri South-West Constituency stands.’’

APC vows to field candidates for 2019 elections in Zamfara


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.