Party leaders affirm Akpodubakaye’s candidacy in Warri South-West

Leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, Warri South-West Constituency, have said that Mr. Jude Akpodubakaye, remains the winner of the House of Assembly primary election in the constituency.

A statement by some ward chairmen, Kenedabor Julius, Paul Boyitie, Stephen Epiri, Takemebo Ebi, Ambrose Bramor, John Agbanase, Emmanuel Warebebe, Prince Ese, and Samuel Furaye said Akpodubakaye won the election.

The statement reads: “The ward chairmen and other stakeholders of the APC in Warri South-West have unanimously met and reaffirmed their position of the party on the primary election conducted at Ogbe-Ijoh. Mr. Jude Akpodubakaye’s status as the candidate of the party in Warri South-West Constituency stands.’’