Partner with us to combat insecurity —Traditional rulers tell govt

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Traditional rulers in the country have called for partnership with the government to combat insecurity in the country. They spoke at a roundtable conference at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, in Kuru, Jos South local government area of Plateau State, on the topic: “Role of Traditional rulers in community policing in Nigeria: Models, Policy options and Strategies.

The conference which was organised by the Institute and the UK Department for International Development, DFID, had in attendance, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, HRH Alfred Diete-Spiff, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi represented by Emir of Askira Uba, Mai Ibn Mohammed, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu represented by HRM Ajibade Mudashiru and the Gbong Gwom Jos Da Jacob Buba.

Taking turns to speak at the event, the traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones of the country

maintained that their significant roles as custodians of culture and tradition with influence especially at the grassroots cannot be underestimated in the drive towards a better society.

Sultan Abubakar, in his speech noted that “national security is very important as it goes hand in hand with development and Nigeria is not bereft of solution to the many problems facing the nation but lack of will-power and commitment are the bane of the nation.”

He stated that “no foreigner loves Nigeria more than Nigerians hence it is foolhardy to wait for foreign assistance rather than relying on the traditional institutions who have home grown solutions to the security issues”.

According to him, “No country loves this country more than Nigerians because if there is any problem, foreigners would take their bags and return to their countries but we have no where to go. We are not against government but must speak the truth to them. Problems of Nigeria started when the traditional institution was set aside. But there are professionals from all walks of life with ideas on how to solve the problems we are facing. However, all hope is not lost on Nigeria.”

Also, HRH Alfred Diete-Spiff added, “Community policing is the best option, I will plead that states be allowed to have their police. I don’t buy the idea that governors will abuse state police because governors have tenure and if there are any abuses, they would be called to question at the end of their tenures.” He asked that youths should be taken care of and included in the running of the affairs of the country especially in security to discourage them from getting involved in crimes.

The Gbong Gwom Jos, in his own contribution, stated that no traditional ruler would want to jeopardize the peace of his domain and would do everything to ensure his citizens co-exist peacefully. He therefore called on government at all levels to partner with them for effective community policing.

The Obi of Onitsha who gave the Anambra model in operating community policing called for greater collaborations between the Nigeria Police Force and the residents who assist in crime preventions in the communities.

Earlier in his address, the Acting Director-General of NIPSS Mr. Jonathan Juma said the security challenges in the country “especially the Boko Haram insurgency, the incessant clashes between farmers and herders, the intensification of violent crimes like kidnapping among others constitute a great source of concern to both government and citizens.”

He noted that President Mohammadu Buhari had tasked the Institute with a responsibility of conducting a study on a theme: “Strengthening internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria: Models, policy options and strategies”, and in pursuit of the assignment, the Institute has organized various workshops, roundtable talks, lectures, interactive sessions and panel discussions with critical stakeholders in the security and law enforcement.

Juma stressed that “in view of traditional rulers’ unique positions, knowledge, unquantifiable wealth of wisdom and experience, we are very optimistic that this panel discussion will help us to reflect deeply on the role of traditional rulers in strengthening internal security through community policing.”