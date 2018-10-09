Owie, Obahiagbon, Ihonvbere, others pick NASS tickets

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — EDO State All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced the result of primary election into the National Assembly positions with Patrick Obahiagbon emerging the senatorial candidate for Edo South senatorial district while the Commissioner for Finance, John Inegbedion emerged as winner for Edo Central. He defeated former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Ikhariale.



Also, the Action Democratic Party, ADP, announced Dr. Ese Owie as Edo South senatorial district candidate even as Pius Alile emerged as the House of Representatives candidate for Egor/Ikpobha Okha federal constituency. Moreover, Uyi Oriakhi clinched the the House of Assembly ticket for Egor, on the platform of the ADP.

Owie told journalists:

“I’m coming because I have fresh ideas to bring into the Senate on behalf of Edo South district. I am sure of victory.”

Announcing APC results at the party’s Secretariat, Chairman of Committee for the primaries, Hajia Farida Odangi declared Patrick Obahiagbon as winner of Edo South senatorial ticket.

She also declared Prof. Julius Ihonvbere as winner of Owan federal constitiency even as Dennis Idahosa clinched the ticket for Ovia federal constituency.

Others according to her are Iyoha Osagbovo (Oredo) who polled 18,191 votes, Joseph Ikpea (Esan North East/ Esan South East) who got 9,328 to defeat three other aspirants, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, (Ikpoba-Okha) who was the sole candidate and got 32,325, Johnson Oghuma, (Etsako) federal constituency among others.