Over 100,000 secondary school students thrown out of school by herdsmen crisis in Benue — TSB boss

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Secretary of the Benue Teaching Service Board, TSB, Dr. Wilfred Uji, yesterday disclosed that over 100,000 secondary school students have been thrown out of school following the renewed herdsmen crisis in the state since January.

Uji who made this known yesterday at the commissioning of the TSB administrative block in Makurdi, said the invading herdsmen also completely razed several secondary schools in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state.

He said, “some of the destroyed schools were GSS Daudu, GSS Gbajimba, GSS Tartyoh, GSS Torkula and others. These schools were actually completely burnt down by militant herdsmen.

“From our data, up to 100,000 secondary school students who were thrown out of schools as a result of the crisis have now found themselves displaced and are taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps.”

The Executive Secretary who appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state government by rebuilding the destroyed schools lamented that the state was also in dire need of teachers, “we will need about 4,000 more teachers to augment the number we have on ground at the moment.” In his speech, the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar said the state government had concluded plans to transfer all missionary schools to their original owners.

“By August of 2019, the state government will handover these schools to their owners because government believes that if these is done the schools will be properly run while government undertakes quality assurance monitoring,” Prof. Ityavyar said.