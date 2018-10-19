Out of time: APC set to dump Osunbor Appeal Panel report

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Moves by aggrieved aspirants in All Progressives Congress, APC, to get justice over perceived irregularities in the conduct of party primaries may have come to a dead end, irrespective of recommendations of the Senator Oserhiemen Osunbor’s Appeal Committee.

National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, according to Vanguard sources, was also reported to have confessed as much during the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole had, while receiving the report of the Senator Osunbor-led Appeals Committee, reported to have said that the committee’s report was advisory.

The basis of the assertion by the party chairman and party operatives was the October 7 deadline given by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of internal party disputes. It was stressed that anything done after that day by the party or upon the advice of the committee would be seen as having violated the INEC stipulations.

All those who emerged by October 7 have been given the INEC Form CF001, which are to be filled by the candidates. The party is to fill the Form CF002.

All such forms pertaining to the presidential and National Assembly elections are to be submitted latest today.

Vanguard gathered that the Osunbor Appeal Committee had reviewed the circumstances pertaining to some of the issues raised by aggrieved aspirants and made recommendations to NWC.

However, no matter how justified the recommendations may be, the NWC, Vanguard gathered, was set to discard them for the purpose of not attracting litigations to the party.

In one of the recommendations, the Osunbor committee, it was gathered, had reviewed the appeal by Acho Obioma that he won the Abia Central Senatorial primaries but that the election panel gave the result to Senator Nkechi Nwogu.

The committee, it was gathered, recommended that the ticket be given to Nwogu. Vanguard, however, gathered that the implementation of the recommendation is impossible because as at end of October 7, Nwogu’s name was what was there.

“That is just one example. Whether there was justice or not, if your name is not there as the winner by October 7, there is no way under the law that they can submit your name because that would mean a violation of the regulations and put the party into litigation,” a source privy to the development in Abuja said, yesterday.

The APC and the PDP had in a bid to outsmart the other put their primaries close to the deadline stipulated by INEC for the conclusion and resolution of internal disputes at October 7. The parties had in doing so aimed to limit the other from reaping from crises arising from the primaries.