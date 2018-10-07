Our presidential primary, a lesson to INEC, APC says PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

Port Harcourt – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the orderliness, transparency and credibility of its Presidential primaries in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital yesterday, serves as direct lesson to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and the All Progressives Congress , APC, on how elections should be conducted in Nigeria henceforth.



The party said the process shows that the electoral umpire, in its manifest compromises, has been responsible for the electoral crises at various levels of elections.

In statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan on Sunday said the exercise shows that citizens, irrespective of their individual and group interests, are capable of holding peaceful and credible elections that meet global standards.

“The success of our Presidential primary followed our strict adherence to democratic rules and principles of transparency and fairness, which has eluded the nation since President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration assumed office. Simply put, in the PDP Presidential primary, every vote counted.

“Nigerians are no longer in doubt that our compromised electoral umpire, under the Buhari administration, is ostensibly culpable for injecting rancorous situations that create openings for violence, manipulations, inconclusive polls and outright rigging of elections.

“We invite the whole world to note that the PDP conducted its Presidential primary and a clear winner, Atiku Abubakar, emerged, without any form of disagreements or reliance on heavy security, showing that Nigerians are peaceful, orderly and desirous of credible processes at all levels of political engagement.

“The PDP charges INEC to stop blaming voters, accept responsibility for its failure to conduct credible elections and learn from our presidential Primary, as we approach the 2019 general elections,” the statement read in part.