Our policy targeting at youths, women empowerment to be unveiled soon — Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said his policy document targeting at creating an enabling environment for the youths and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment would soon be unveiled.

Abubakar on Wednesday on his personal twitter handle @atiku said that the document would help to address the problem of unemployment and poverty level in the country.

He said with the current poverty level, the country needs to empower women and youths.

He pledged that if elected as president, at least 40 pet cent of his cabinet would be women and youths.

“During my time in government, we designed our policies to help young people grow – stronger banks, telecoms etc. Many returned to Nigeria to start successful businesses.

“Today, those young people are leaving again, to Canada etc. We are losing our best doctors & professionals.

“Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon, is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment,” Atiku said. said.

