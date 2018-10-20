Our battle with militants in Lagos creeks – Civil Defence boss

The Commandant, Nigerian Security And Civil Defense Corps, Lagos State, Tajudeen Balogun, sounds resolutely committed towards not just sanitizing the Corps but delivering the best in security to all and sundry. His elucidations during an exclusive interview with our Crime Editor, Emma Nnadozie were all encompassing as he easily marshalled out the challenges facing the corps and some of the solutions they have achieved. Excerpts:

How has defending Lagos been so far?

“Historically, contemporarily and comparatively. efficiency and effectiveness are the watchword of the Nigerian security and Civil Defense Corp. Everything we do, we tend towards handling with efficacy and effectiveness and that is why our mission statement is efficiency, humility, integrity in serving the living.

The environment here is very complex, but we thank God we have been able to withstand the storm. We have wonderful personnel that are well trained to the core, with patriotic and nationalistic zeal, under the able leadership of Commander General Muhammad Gana. We face our job squarely, and because of our integrity and credibility coupled with our intelligence department, we have been making Lagos safer. We’re working in conjunction with other security agencies.

Strategies put in place

“Efficiency and effectiveness are a unique thing, then, credibility and integrity matter a lot. If you have them, wherever you have some serious challenges of information, even with the masses, those qualities will come to play and the people will be willing to cooperate with you. They believe that when they pass information to us, the confidentiality of that information will be topmost secret to us. They have tested us, they trust us and they believe in what we can do.

Also, you know that Nigerian Security And Civil Defense Corp came as a voluntary organization during the civil war. They have a lot of volunteers on ground who quietly pass information to us, and when you are humble and humane, definitely, people come to your favor. All other security agencies work with us in harmony not in competition.

Constraints

“First, in Lagos state, there are swampy areas, creeks, not just swampy areas, but mangrove swampy areas, and if you are not careful, you can be swallowed by the mud. So, that is a very big challenge to us. There are so many creeks that you need to maneuver in, paddle canoe, not petrol powered engine, because in some of these areas, there are spillage of fuel around the creeks. So, using powered engine can cause fire.

You know, criminals in their activities, as you take one step, they are taking two steps. On issues of logistics, the federal government and Lagos State government are doing their best. But like Oliver twist, we need more vehicles and motorbikes that we can use to penetrate and monitor a lot of activities around the area. Our own headquarters in Abuja is helping a lot. Recently, they gave us a lot of bikes and other support is on-going. But I wish I can have about five Hi lux vehicles per each area office and each division having one Hilux vehicle per each local government, so we can have the ability to move around more, patrol areas to improve quick response to issues.

Checking the excesses of our men

“We check them in various ways. We have six directorate centers which spill over all the way down to the state level. We have the administration, operation, intelligence, investigation and crisis management sections. Under the crisis management, we have the medical unit, which normally examines our personnel on periodical basis to check their mental stability and ensure they are not involved in taking drug.

Also, intelligence and investigation department quietly watch the activities of the boys, both on duty and off duty, to check any form of uncultured behavior that can embarrass the corp. We also have the crisis and conflict resolution, where if there are issues related to the family, you bring them forward to them and they try to ameliorate those issues..

Tackling militants and pipeline vandals

“We have done very well in that area. Sometime ago,there was approval for all security agencies to join forces to bombard the creeks along Ikorodu area. While the Airforce were handling the situation from the air, the Army were moving with us from the land, and the Navy were on the creek.

We, the SSS, Army and the police moved on the land, and that area has been sanitized. All the buildings used for criminal activities have been cleared by Lagos state government. In the areas where there are challenges, we faced that squarely, and any time we need operation “AWASE” to come and back up , they are always there for us. Also the Navy comes to our aid when there is need for it. So, the situation has been reduced drastically to the barest minimum.

Advise to members of the public

“ I want to beg members of the public to continue to pass information to help us in what we are doing. If by any means you come across any civil defender involved in any bad behavior, they should help us pin such a person down with concrete evidence, so we can deal with him or her decisively, to serve as deterrent to others. We have offices in the twenty local government areas within the state, offices in the thirty seven “SCGA’s and state headquarters in Alausa, opposite Shoprite. You can walk in anytime. We also drop some phone numbers that you can call any time.

Can you be specific on number of cases you have handled?

“About 70 cases have been handled this year, judgment given to about 15 of them. If you check our premises now, there are about fifteen to twenty trailers in the place, arrested. One good thing about us is that anytime we arrest tankers, with or without suspect, we invite NNPC immediately to come and evacuate the stolen products which belong to the federal government. They keep it there, if there is a statement in court that says return the fuel, they will return the fuel, NNPC will know what to do the with the fuel.

Relocation of people that adulterate oil to barracks

“The military and paramilitary are professionals to the core. The Army is regarded as very disciplined in every ramification. So, the story you are telling me, I don’t think it is true, I haven’t heard about that. I don’t see any military or paramilitary that will allow their environment to be used for that kind of act. But, generally speaking about adulteration, we have made some arrests in some parts of Lagos, and some suspects have been convicted.