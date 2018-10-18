Otuoke varsity host community threatens VC, others over N4m land fee

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Otuoke, FUO, Professor Seth Accra, has said the management staff of the institution are at the mercy of the host community landowners who are asking the university authorities to pay N4 million per annum as “annual land fee” or quit the land.

Briefing newsmen in Otuoke, Accra explained that his office and that of some management staff are situated in the said property, lamenting that all efforts to appeal to the host community were unsuccessful.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was flanked by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Charles Adias, said the major problem confronting the institution was lack of infrastructure, regretting that the infrastructure deficit had robbed the institution the status of a citadel of learning.

He said: “The basic challenge militating against academic activities in the university is the lack of political will by stakeholders to arrest the infrastructure problems.

“For instance, the administrative block where the VC’s office is located and that of other management staff are being threatened by the host community, who are asking the varsity to pay N4 million for the land annually. Efforts aimed at calming frayed nerves as regards the threats were abortive.”