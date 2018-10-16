Otuaro, Guwor’ll deliver Gbaramatu votes to Okowa — Oluba

A member of Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, DWSLC, Mr. Timi Oluba, has assured that the Deputy Governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in Warri South-West constituency, Mr. Emomotimi Guwor, will deliver Gbaramatu votes to the state governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

Oluba, a prominent youth leader in Gbaramatu kingdom said this Tuesday in Warri.

He appealed to other PDP aspirants, who lost to Guwor at the primary to be gracious in defeat and join hand with him and the Deputy Governor, to ensure that the party emerges victorious in Gbaramatu and Warri South West Local Government Area.

He further added that Guwor’s victory was a product of the wishes of the people, adding that the PDP candidate would offer quality service if elected.