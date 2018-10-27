Osun teachers, pupils receive SUBEB award for hard work, brilliance

Teachers and pupils in public schools in Osun State who were identified for their hard working, brilliance and efficiency have been honoured in the 2018 Omoluabi Educational Excellence Merit Award (OMEEA).

The award was organised by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service as a way of motivating the hard working teachers and brilliant pupils in the state.

At tertiary institution level, the Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Labode Popoola was honoured for the diligence, integrity, commitment, honesty and dedication to his job as VC of UNIOSUN and other contributions to education sector in the state.



The Principal of Modakeke Muslim Middle School, Mrs Wosilat Oluwafunmilayo Akinwale who won the star prize was given a car which was presented to her by the state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

Other School Principals honoured by SUBEB include Mr Gabriel Oluwole Adeoye, Mrs Esther Adio, Mr Victor Daramola, Mr Dahunsi Osundina and Mrs Olubunmi Tinubu.

In the teacher category, Mrs O.R Adedeji, Mrs M.D Folayan and Mrs Christiana Adeyemi were honoured while three headmasters, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, Mrs Titilayo Akinremi and Mr Richard Ige also received awards.

Nine pupils including Anozie Precious, Oluyemi Gabriel, Olaniyi Afeez Isreal, Durotoye Akinola, Ilori Jayeola, Feranmi Adeoti, Aisat Sodiq, Tolu Oroke and Barakat Mutiu were honoured.

The Public Relations Officer of SUBEB, Mr Raphel Ojo was also honoured for his excellent performance as the spokesperson of the board. Other officials of SUBEB honoured include the Director of Admin and Suplies, Mr K.F Oyebanji, the Director of Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engr. S.S Bankole.

Also, the Director of School Services, Mr A.Y Bakare, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs E.I Olaniyan, the Director of Middle School Affairs, Mr A.K Oladimeji, the Director of Scholl Establishment, Mr A.A Owolabi and the Director of Finance and Account, Mrs G.T Abolude were honoured.

Other SUBEB staff that also received the awards during the event include Mrs Comfort Arike Osatuyi, Mr Moses Abiola Awe, Mr Owoseni James, MrJimoh Lagbaja, and Mr Mukaila Ogunjimi.

The state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola who presented plaques and prizes to the awardees said the honour would spur them to further do more and that it would encourage other people to strive to achieve excellence.

The Permanent Secretary of SUBEB, Alhaji Fatai Kolawole while congratulating the teachers, pupils and the staff of SUBEB that received the awards charged them to remain excellent.